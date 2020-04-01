Wendy DesChene and Jeff Schmuki: Biophilia Wendy DesChene (Canada) and Jeff Schmuki (USA) operate under the guise of PlantBot Genetics Inc., a parody of Big Agricultural Firms who skillfully manipulate current food production and distribution systems. PlantBot Genetics, Inc. combines tactical media and public space to promote critical thinking and political action on environmental issues. DesChene and Schmuki began practicing as PlantBot Genetics in 2009. Each has prior experience and awards as solo artists prior to forming their collaboration and both were raised with strong connections to the land around them. PlantBot Genetics has exhibited and/or completed projects at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh, The Pulitzer Foundation for Art in St Louis, the Goethe Institute of Cairo, Egypt, and Bach Modern in Austria. In 2010, a significant contribution to their body of work was produced at the American Academy in Rome as visiting artists. Recent exhibitions include Foodture at the Elaine L Jacob Gallery of Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan, PlantBot Genetics: a Critical Contact Exhibition Series at the Cafritz Foundation Arts Center in Takoma Park, Maryland, and artist lectures and studio visits at Long Island University in Brookville, NY. Jeff Schmuki is the 2020 Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence. Established by an anonymous donor in 1997, the endowed Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence program allows the University to bring a nationally recognized artist to campus each academic year. In residence during the spring semester, the visiting artist creates work in a campus studio and teaches an art seminar open to all students. Exhibit through April 26. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.