Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot;

Google Calendar - Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot; - 2019-12-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot; - 2019-12-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot; - 2019-12-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot; - 2019-12-01 00:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

With traditional hand papermaking at its core, Pulped Under Pressure underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. These works encourage a contemplative slowing down even as they urge acknowledgement of the issues facing civilization today. Each of the artists starts simply with a foundation of pulp made from natural fibers. Their multifaceted results incorporate a rich range of printmaking, letterpress, papercutting, and installation with a diversity of reused materials. In very unique ways, these artists consider paper beyond its most common function as a passive surface of record or craft. Instead, the material is transformed and imbedded with content that turns communication into a public practice. Exhibit through December 19. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot; - 2019-12-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot; - 2019-12-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot; - 2019-12-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Pulped Under Pressure&quot; - 2019-12-01 00:00:00