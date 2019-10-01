With traditional hand papermaking at its core, Pulped Under Pressure underscores important contemporary issues steeped in history and craft. These works encourage a contemplative slowing down even as they urge acknowledgement of the issues facing civilization today. Each of the artists starts simply with a foundation of pulp made from natural fibers. Their multifaceted results incorporate a rich range of printmaking, letterpress, papercutting, and installation with a diversity of reused materials. In very unique ways, these artists consider paper beyond its most common function as a passive surface of record or craft. Instead, the material is transformed and imbedded with content that turns communication into a public practice. Exhibit through December 19. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.