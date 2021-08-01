On view is a selection of gifts from generous donors over the last five years. These include: contemporary prints from the collection of James W. Hyams; sketches and drawings by French modernist artist Jean Hélion selected from a large gift from the family of Jean Hélion; a painting by the museum’s namesake Eleanor “Siddy” Wilson, given by Dr. F.K. Millar; experimental works using found materials by Boston-based artist Jo Sandman; a large watercolor by the renowned Salem, Virginia-born artist Walter Biggs, donated by the family of a Hollins alumna; and many others. Exhibit through August 1. The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum is open by appointment .