In 1950, two beautifully detailed 16-17th century tapestries were purchased from French & Co. by the Hollins art department. They flanked the stage of Hollins’ “Little Theatre” until taken down in 2012 during the building’s renovation. The tapestries have undergone conservation treatment by Textile Conservator Jane Hammond at Intermuseum Conservation Association (ICA), Cleveland, OH. This exhibition features the tapestries with photo documentation of their detailed conservation treatment and new research on the tapestries’ makers and provenance. This exhibit is sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission. Exhibit through February 26. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. Masks are required.