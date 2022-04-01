Guest curator and art photographer Kyra Schmidt envisions photography as a medium that can uncover truths. In her catalogue essay , Schmidt writes, “... the 10 artists in this exhibition open us up to truths that are personal, historical, and collective by looking at both analog and digital mediums in new and exciting ways. From cyanotype and gumoil portraiture to photographic reliefs and re-photographed collages, each artist has employed their material to consider how a photographic object can transform critical consciousness. By utilizing the power of photographic experience, these artists confront issues surrounding race and gender ideologies, ecological grief, and the passage of time.” Artists in the exhibition include: Amy Elkins, Em White, Emily Margarit Mason, Emily Sheffer, Julia Wilson, Klea McKenna, Mary Zompetti, Meghann Riepenhoff, Nicki Klepper, and Sama Alshaibi. Exhibit through April 24. The museum is open by appointment. This exhibition is sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission.