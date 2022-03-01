Guest curated by Kyra Schmidt, this exhibition features work by 10 artists who pair creative experimentation with diverse contemporary motifs. Each artist opens us up to truths that are personal, historical, and collective by looking at both analog and digital mediums in new and exciting ways. Artists in the exhibition include: Amy Elkins, Em White, Emily Margarit Mason, Emily Sheffer, Julia Wilson, Klea McKenna, Mary Zompetti, Meghann Riepenhoff, Nicki Klepper, and Sama Alshaibi. Exhibit through April 24. The museum is open by appointment.