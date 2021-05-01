In celebration of the tenth anniversary of the annual Women Working with Clay Symposium, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins has organized the exhibition Women Working with Clay: 10 Years of Telling the Story . Featuring 50 works by 50 women artists who have presented at the symposia, this exhibit celebrates the stories, memories, and accomplishments of women in the field of ceramics. Topics explored through this exhibition range from the retelling of folktales, fables, and myths to the far-reaching impact of the history of colonialism and slavery; each work celebrates the beauty and poignancy of the inclusion of handmade objects in daily life. Artist Donna Polseno, the organizer of the Women Working with Clay Symposium, writes: “The works... speak about deeply personal experiences in life, emanating from each artist’s story and differing approaches to the material of clay with historical or cultural references adding another layer.” The exhibition is accompanied by a fully-illustrated catalogue with an essay by Mary Barringer; symposium director’s note by Donna Polseno; and foreword by Jenine Culligan, director of the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins. This exhibit and its related programs are sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and Hollins. Exhibit through July 20.