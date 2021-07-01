Art Exhibition Continues: &quot;Workers-Photographs by Yulandra Livingston&quot;

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Photographer, Hollins alumna, and longtime Hollins staff member Yulandra Livingston ’14 created this body of work in 2013-14. In these sensitive, straightforward photographs portraying minority business owners in Roanoke, Virginia, Livingston grapples with the question: Does the American Dream still exist? Exhibit through September 19. The Eleanor D. Wilson Museum is open by appointment .

