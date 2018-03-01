Art Exhibition Continues: 2018 Artist-in-Residence Zanele Muholi

Artist/visual activist, Muholi’s development as a photographer is deeply intertwined with her advocacy on behalf of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) community in South Africa and worldwide. After Muholi cofounded the Forum for the Empowerment of Women (FEW) in 2002, she enrolled in the Advanced Programme in Photography at the Market Photo Workshop in Newtown, South Africa, begun in 1989 by the photographer David Goldblatt. In 2009 Muholi earned her M.F.A. in documentary media from Ryerson University in Toronto. Her work has been exhibited internationally. She is represented in the United States by Yancey Richardson Gallery, New York.

The Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence program allows Hollins to bring a nationally recognized artist to campus every year. While in residence, the artist creates work in a campus studio and teaches an art seminar open to all students. During their time at Hollins, the artist-in-residence is a vital part of the campus and greater Roanoke community. Exhibit through April 22. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.