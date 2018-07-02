Art Exhibition Continues: Four Fur Feet-A Hollins Collaborative Early Literacy Project

This exhibition features 10 original gouache paintings by Ruth Sanderson along with sketches and a storyboard for the book Four Fur Feet. Sanderson has illustrated over 80 books for children, and her fairy tales have received much critical acclaim. She codirects the M.F.A. in book writing and illustration for children at Hollins. Exhibit through September 2. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.