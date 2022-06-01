Art Exhibition Continues: Women Working with Clay

In conjunction with the ninth annual Women Working with Clay Symposium held each summer at Hollins University, the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum presents an exhibition of work by these well-known artists in the world of contemporary ceramics: program director Dara Hartman; presenters Margaret Bohls, Chotsani Elaine Dean, Lorna Meaden, and Linda Sormin; and founding director Donna Polseno. This symposium emphasizes the creative process from every level while looking at the particular aspects and points of view that may be unique to women working in clay. Through June 16. For more information on the symposium, visit hollins.edu/wwwc . The museum is open by appointment .