Art Exhibition Opening: "Behind the Scenes at the Museum"

Using selected works from the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum’s permanent collection and the archives at the Wyndham Robertson Library, student curators put theory into practice in this exhibition, which is the culmination of the spring class, Behind the Scenes at the Museum. As part of the class, students collaborate and share responsibility for conceptualizing, researching, designing, interpreting, and installing a cohesive exhibition. Participants bring a variety of backgrounds and experience to the class, pursuing various disciplines. Co-instructors are Stephanie Gibson, professor of art history, and Jenine Culligan, director of the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum.

Through April 21, 2024

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday 12-5 pm, Thursday 12-8 pm (closed Mondays) www.hollins.edu/museum