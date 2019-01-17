Art Exhibition Opening: "Diane Edison: 2019 Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence"

Established by an anonymous donor in 1997, the endowed Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence program allows the university to bring a nationally recognized artist to campus each academic year. In residence during the spring semester, the visiting artist creates work in a campus studio and teaches an art seminar open to all students. Through April 28. Artist lecture and reception, February 7, 6 pm.

Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.