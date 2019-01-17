Art Exhibition Opening: "Somehow I Don't Feel Comfortable"

Installation artist Momoyo Torimitsu pushes the boundaries of viewer comfort and investigates the phenomenon of “cuteness syndrome” with oversized inflatable pink bunny rabbits. The artist writes, “A bunny is one of the stereotyped images of cuteness: an innocent, pure, small something that should be protected… This oversized bunny I created that looks down on you doesn’t seem cute anymore – it’s kind of disturbing.” This exhibition is sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission. Through April 14. Opening reception at 6 pm.

Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.