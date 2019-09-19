Gibby Waitzkin is a fiber artist, papermaker, and photographer. For over 35 years she has used her arts and design background to support arts advocacy issues and environmental and women’s rights. This installation transforms part of the Wilson Museum into a visual representation of strength, community, and interconnection. Plant samples and a video of the artist’s process reveal her centuries-old papermaking techniques. This exhibit and its related programs are sponsored in part by the City of Roanoke through the Roanoke Arts Commission. Exhibit through December 8. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.