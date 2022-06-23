First introduced in 1642, mezzotint printing employs a copper plate and a tool (now known as a rocker) to create a close cluster of gouged dots or burrs. The painstaking, intricate technique allows for subtle gradations of tonal values--almost a halftone, and deep solid colors--especially a rich, velvety black. After a decline in popularity in the late nineteenth century as new printing technologies became available, artists rediscovered and embraced the mezzotint process in recent decades. Through her involvement in six international mezzotint exchanges organized by the International Mezzotint Society, Fincastle-based artist and Hollins University professor emerita Nancy Dahlstrom has shared her artwork as well as obtained a collection of mezzotints from artists around the world. This exhibition includes selections from the exchanges in which Dahlstrom has participated. Exhibit through September 25. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. Mask and proof of vaccination required.