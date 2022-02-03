Art Exhibition Opening: "Rita Maas-2022 Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence"
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Rita Maas is a visual artist whose work is grounded in photography and blends the disciplines of drawing and printmaking to playfully construct conceptual based imagery. Working within predetermined systems, she embraces elements of chance and disorder, allowing her materials and processes to speak for themselves. Exhibit through April 10. The museum is open by appointment.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That