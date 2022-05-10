Art Exhibition Opening: Senior Majors Exhibition

This exhibition features the work of members of the Hollins University class of 2022 majoring in studio art: Victoria Q. An’janique, Abigail Parker Hegwood, Samantha Jin, Ashley King, Sylvia Lane, Jahmesha McLemore, and Maddie Zanie. The exhibition is the final requirement for art students earning their Bachelor of Arts at Hollins, and is the capstone experience of their yearlong senior project. Exhibit through May 22. The museum is open by appointment .