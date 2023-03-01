Art Exhibitions Continue: “A Marriage of Art and Math-Artwork Inspired by Dual Platonic Solids,” and “Andrea Sulzer-2023 Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence”
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Exhibits through April 23. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm. Masks are not required unless guests are showing any symptoms related to COVID-19, the flu, RSV, or a cold.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Education & Learning, This & That