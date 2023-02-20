Art History Proseminar Public Lecture Series: Maggie Popkin

Maggie Popkin, Robson Junior Professor, Associate Professor of Art History, Department of Art History and Art, Case Western University will speak on “The Material Culture of Sport and the Objectification of Gladiators in Ancient Rome.” “Ancient fans of gladiatorial combat could purchase a wide range of objects that brought gladiators’ bodies within their literal grasp: the ancient predecessors of sports merchandise. This talk explores how pocketknives in the form of gladiators objectified gladiators as a key site for embodying Roman conceptions of masculinity, sex, ethnicity, and enslavement. Gladiator knives commodified gladiators as mascots and reproduced ideologies that contained gladiators’ social possibilities and sustained the dominance of the empire’s elite.” Reception to follow.