Art History Proseminar Public Lecture Series: Sharon Gerstel

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Innovators in Visual Culture Sharon Gerstel, professor of Byzantine Art and Archaeology, George P. Kolovos Family Centennial Term Chair in Hellenic Studies, director, UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture, presents “Listening to Byzantine Churches.” Reception to follow.

Info

