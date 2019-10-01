Farrington was awarded the coveted title of distinguished professor by the City University of New York in 2018. She is also founding chair of the art and music department at CUNY’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice. Before coming to CUNY 12 years ago, for 15 years Farrington was senior art historian and associate professor at Parsons School of Design in New York and Paris. She was the 2008 Camille Cosby Endowed Scholar in the Humanities at Atlanta University’s historical black women’s college, Spelman, where her conference, “Hottentot to Hip Hop: The Black Female Body in Art and Visual Culture” was a critical and scholarly triumph. She is also winner of the coveted Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Prize for her book on African American artist Emma Amos.