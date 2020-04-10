We are thrilled to share with you the virtual exhibition: "Unveiling the Past: Reckoning with Our History of Enslavement." This exhibit was created by Hollins University students to be presented in the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum from April 9 – April 26, 2020, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic we have made the exhibit available only online. Students in the spring 2020 Cultural Property, Rights and Museum course developed this exhibit, "Unveiling the Past: Reckoning with Our History of Enslavement," in conjunction with members of the Hollins University Working Group on Slavery and Its Contemporary Legacies. The exhibit examines objects and images held by the University Archives in the Wyndham Robertson Library at Hollins University. Follow the link to find out more! - https://wilsonmuseum.wixsite.com/unveiling-the-past