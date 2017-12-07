Artemis Fall Poetry Reading

The poets who will be reading are Judy Ayyildiz, Josh Barkan, Maurice Ferguson, Cathy Hankla, Susan Hankla, Charlotte Morgan, Pauline Pauley, and Elizabeth Poliner. Many of these writers have been published in previous <em>Artemis Journals</em>.

The mission of <em>Artemis </em>is to foster excellence in the arts and literature in the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond. For more information visit www.artemisjournal.org.