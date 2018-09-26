Artist's Talk with Claudia Bernardi
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Bernardi is a socially engaged and community-based artist, printmaker, and installation artist whose artwork is impacted by the effect of war and political violence. She is a professor of community arts at the California College of the Arts. She will speak about her collection of prints titled "<em>Palabras de Arena</em>/Words of Sand" and how her human rights work has influenced her art.
