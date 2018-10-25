Artist Lecture: Dana Clancy, “Looking at Looking”
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Dana Clancy will speak about the museum as her chosen subject, about how she gathers sources on location, and about how her experience and the process of making painting decisions informs the work. Professor Clancy is the director of the College of Fine Arts at Boston University.
Info
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That