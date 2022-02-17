Artist Lecture: Rita Maas

Grounded in photography, Rita Maas blends the disciplines of drawing and printmaking to playfully construct conceptually based imagery. Inspired by the early modernist artists who created photograms and chemograms, Maas examines the materials of the digital darkroom. Using reclaimed ink from empty inkjet printer cartridges, she embraces elements of chance and disorder working within predetermined systems. How we read, filter, and retain information are persistent themes of her practice, examining the spaces where slippage and illegibility occur. Maas received her B.F.A. in photographic studies from the School of Visual Arts, New York. Soon after, she established a successful commercial studio, shooting award-winning campaigns for major advertising and editorial clients. She later earned her M.F.A. in visual arts at Lesley University College of Art and Design, Cambridge, MA. The Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence program allows Hollins to bring a nationally recognized artist to campus every year. In residence during the spring semester, the artist-in-residence creates work in a campus studio and teaches a seminar open to all students. Exhibit through April 10. The museum is open by appointment . Email schmidtka@hollins.edu for Zoom information.