Artist Lecture and Reception: Diane Edison-2019 Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence

“I came around to the idea of painting portraits as a way of finding myself.”

In 1986, Diane Edison began to focus on self-portraits and images of family members, coworkers, and friends. She has become well known for these intense, honest, larger-than-life, close-range portraits. Edison creates her work using color pencil on black paper. The intricately detailed works draw the viewer in for scrutiny, and offer an extreme psychological and physical depiction of the people within the artist’s circle.

Edison earned her B.F.A. from the School of Visual Arts, New York, in 1976 and her M.F.A. from the University of Pennsylvania in 1986. Edison has been a member of the faculty at the Lamar Dodd School of Art since 1992. Her college textbook, Dynamic Color Painting for the Beginner , was published in 2008 by Harry Abrams in New York City and simultaneously with Laurence King Ltd. in the United Kingdom. It has since been produced in Spanish and Chinese language editions. Edison is represented by George Adams Gallery, and her New York exhibitions have included the Forum Gallery, DC Moore Gallery, and the Tatischef Gallery. Edison’s work has been exhibited at the American Embassies of Moscow, Russia and N’Djamena, Chad; Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles; the Gwangju Biennale in South Korea; and other venues in the U.S. and abroad. Edison is the past recipient of the Anonymous Was a Woman Award and the Georgia Women in the Arts Recognition Award.

Established by an anonymous donor in 1997, the endowed Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence program allows the University to bring a nationally recognized artist to the Hollins University campus each academic year. In residence during the spring semester, the visiting artist creates work in a campus studio and teaches an art seminar open to all students.

Exhibit through April 28. Hours are Tuesday through Sunday from Noon-5 pm, with extended evening hours on Thursday until 8 pm.