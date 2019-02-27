Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Torimitus uses a variety of forms to create her work, including kinetic sculpture, time-based installation, inflatable balloons, video, photography, performance, and site-specific projects. Her work Somehow I Don't Feel Comfortable is currently on view at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum through April 28.
