Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus

Google Calendar - Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus - 2019-02-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus - 2019-02-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus - 2019-02-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus - 2019-02-27 18:00:00

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Torimitus uses a variety of forms to create her work, including kinetic sculpture, time-based installation, inflatable balloons, video, photography, performance, and site-specific projects. Her work Somehow I Don't Feel Comfortable is currently on view at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum through April 28.

Info

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019 View Map
Education & Learning, This & That
Google Calendar - Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus - 2019-02-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus - 2019-02-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus - 2019-02-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Artist Lecture and Reception: Momoyo Torimitus - 2019-02-27 18:00:00