Artist Talk: Edward Steffanni

Edward Steffanni is an American artist born in Ohio. He received his Master of Fine Arts in Printmaking from the Rhode Island School of Design.

In Edward’s interdisciplinary practice, he examines the relationships between queerness, concealment, nature, and spirituality using print media, ceramics, papermaking, and performance. His work has been exhibited nationally and has received awards within those exhibitions.

Join the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum in hearing Edward discuss his artistic practice, particularly in relationship with his spring exhibition in the museum, Edward Steffanni: God-Shaped Hole, on view from January 29 – April 18.

Reception to follow lecture.

Image courtesy of Print Center New York. Photo by Argenis Apolinario.