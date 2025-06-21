Artist Talk : Devin Baker

Indianapolis, IN native Devin Baker is a dance performer and teacher with over 15 years of concert dance experience. He has performed for illustrious dance organizations, including the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, and the world-class Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC). He’s performed the works of notable choreographers, including Ray Mercer, Abby Zbikowski, Crystal Michelle Perkins, Rennie Harris, Tommie Waheed-Evans, Katherine Dunham, Ron K. Brown, Gary Abbott and Kevin “Iega” Jeff. In 2016, he was a part of the Bessie Award-winning revival of master choreographer Donald Mckayle’s Rainbow ‘Round My Shoulder. Devin has shared his knowledge of dance as a visiting teaching artist with institutions such as The Ohio State University Dance Program and the Regional Dance Association’s National Choreographic Institute. He believes that dance can enhance one’s quality of life by nurturing positive human interaction through movement practices that promote self-awareness, love, and communal appreciation.