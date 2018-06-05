Artist Talk I: Kathryn Schetlick

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Lecturer of dance at the University of Virginia and graduate of the Alvin Ailey/Fordham University B.F.A. in dance program, M.F.A. dance graduate student Kathryn Schetlick will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. Schetlick will share her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
