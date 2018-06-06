Artist Talk II: Naina Dewan
Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
Graduate of the State University of New York - Geneseo and currently assistant professor of dance at Converse College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, M.F.A. dance graduate student Naina Dewan will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. Dewan will share her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.
