Artist Talk III: Jennifer McNamara

Jennifer McNamara is a native of Syracuse, NY, and received her early dance training at the former Center of Ballet and Dance Arts, with further study at the School of Cleveland Ballet and the School of Richmond Ballet. She was a member of the Richmond Ballet for two seasons before joining the Eugene Ballet where she danced for 10 years. McNamara will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. She will share her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.