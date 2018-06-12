Artist Talk IV: Adia Whitaker
Graduating with a B.A. in dance from San Francisco State University and currently teaching in New York City at Friend’s Seminary, the New Victory Theater, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Mark Morris Dance Group School, Adia Whitaker will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. Whitaker will share her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.
