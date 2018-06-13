Artist Talk V: Raymond Rodriguez

Raymond Rodriguez joined Cleveland Ballet (Ballet San Jose) in 1981 as a principal dancer, and during his tenure with the company he has held the positions of rehearsal assistant, repetiteur, regisseur, principal ballet master, associate artistic director, and managing director. In 2016, he moved to Chicago to join the Joffrey Ballet as head of Studio Company and Trainee Program. Rodriguez will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. He will share his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing, teaching, and choreographing dance artist.