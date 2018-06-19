Artist Talk VI: Uri Sands

Uri Sands danced professionally with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Complexions Contemporary Ballet, Philadanco, North Carolina Dance Theater (now Charlotte Ballet), Minnesota Dance Theater, and in 2004 founded TU Dance in St. Paul, MN. Sands will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. He will share his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.