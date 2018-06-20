Artist Talk VII: Krzysztof Wojtera

Born in Poland, Krzysztof (Kristopher) Wojtera began his ballet studies at the National Ballet School in Gdansk, Poland. He danced with the Polish National Theatre in Warsaw, where he performed roles in a variety of classical and contemporary works throughout Poland and Europe. Upon moving to the United States, he became a soloist with Columbia City Ballet in South Carolina. In 2003, he joined the Louisville Ballet as a first soloist. Wojtera will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. He will share his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.