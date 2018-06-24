Artist Talk VIII: Jeffery Hancock

Jeffery Hancock has performed, taught, choreographed, and designed costumes all over the US and abroad. He was a founding member of River North Dance Chicago, danced for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, The Lyric Opera, Chicago Festival Ballet, Same Planet Different World Dance Theater, where he was a co-artistic director, Dance Kaleidoscope, Jan Erkert & Dancers, and guested with Joe Goode and many others. Hancock will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. He will share his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing and teaching dance artist.