Artist Talk X: Kirven Douthit-Boyd

Kirven Douthit-Boyd has danced with Battleworks Dance Company, Alvin Ailey II, and was a member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater from 2004 to 2015. He currently resides in St. Louis, Missouri, where he is the co-artistic director of dance at the Center of Creative Arts - COCA. Douthit-Boyd will present his professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. He will share his extensive experiences in dance as he reflects upon his poignant journey as a performing, teaching, and choreographing dance artist.