Artist Talk XII: Erica De La O

A native of Los Angeles, CA, Erica De La O joined the Louisville Ballet in 2003 where she is currently a principal artist. She has danced major roles in<em> La Sylphide</em> (The Sylphe), <em>Giselle</em> (Giselle), <em>Swan Lake</em> (Odette/Odelle), <em>Romeo and Juliet</em> (Juliet), <em>Cinderella </em>(Cinderella), <em>Coppelia</em> (Swanhilda), <em>Don Quixote</em> (Kitri), <em>Sleeping Beauty</em> (Aurora), <em>Les Sylphides, Lady of the Camellias</em> (Marguerite), <em>Nutcracker</em> (Sugar Plum and Marie), and Balanchine’s <em>Theme and Variations, Concerto Baroque, Rubies, Western Symphony</em>. De La O will present her professional field portfolio in the form of an artist talk. She will share her extensive experiences in dance as she reflects upon her poignant journey as a performing, teaching, and choreographing dance artist.