Artist Talk with Suzanne Dittenber

"The Terrain of the Text." Books, magazines, and individual pages are physical objects that hold value. In absorbing these resources, we are often transported to new intellectual worlds. But bibliophiles also love printed texts for their materiality: weathered pages, marginalia, accumulations of markings that indicate a history of use. From<em> Agnes Martin</em> to <em>Artforum</em> to <em>Cosmopolitan</em> magazine, Suzanne Dittenber discusses how reading material informs the making of objects and images.

Dittenber is an artist and an assistant professor of painting at University of North Carolina Asheville.