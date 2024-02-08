Artist-in-Residence Lecture with Ying Li

2024 Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence Ying Li: “Blossoms in a Sudden Strangeness III” exhibition through April 14, 2024

Ying Li is known for her thickly painted, abstract plein air paintings created in beautiful outdoor gardens, landscapes, and urbanscape settings around the world and across the United States. She has taught at Haverford College since 1997 and is currently the Phlyssa Koshland Professor of Fine Arts. In March of 2020, the busyness of our human lives began to grind to a halt, with classes, exhibits, and concerts canceled. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Li created these colorful paintings while living on the Haverford campus.

The Frances Niederer Artist-in-Residence program allows Hollins to bring a nationally recognized artist to campus every year. In residence during the spring semester, the artist-in-residence creates work in a campus studio and teaches a seminar open to all students.

Museum hours: Tuesday – Saturday 12-5 pm, Thursday 12-8 pm (closed Mondays)