Author/Illustrator Ashley Wolff Chalk Talk: Picture Book Nuts and Bolts

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019

Ashley Wolff received her B.F.A. at the Rhode Island School of Design. She is the author and/or illustrator of over 60 children’s picture books including Baby Beluga ; Stella and Roy Go Camping ; Me Baby, You Baby ; Who Took the Cookies from the Cookie Jar? ; Mama’s Milk ; and the beloved Miss Bindergarten series. Wolff’s books have won numerous state and national awards. She teaches a range of writing and illustration courses at Hollins in the summer program. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.

Hollins University 7916 Williamson Road , Roanoke, Virginia 24019
