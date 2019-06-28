Author/Illustrator Mary Jane Begin Museum Exhibition Talk

Mary Jane Begin has taught as adjunct professor in the illustration department at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) for 25 years and serves as the internship and professional development advisor. This summer at Hollins she is teaching an art class on portfolio creation. Other recent teaching ventures include online video art courses with Lynda.com and CreativeLive. She is an award-winning illustrator and author of picture books including Little Mouse’s Painting , A Mouse Told His Mother, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, and Willow Buds , tales inspired by The Wind in the Willows , a classic tale that she also illustrated. Her latest picture books are My Little Pony: Under the Sparkling Sea and The Dragons on Dazzle Island published by Little Brown in collaboration with Hasbro. Her talk will be followed by a reception and viewing of her art exhibition in the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.