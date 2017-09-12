Author NoViolet Bulawayo

Bulawayo grew up in Zimbabwe and is the author of We <em>Need New Names</em>, this year’s common reading for first-year Hollins students. Bulawayo’s semiautobiographical literary debut is the story of a ten-year-old girl’s journey from Africa to America. The novel was a finalist for the Man Booker Prize and won the <em>Los Angeles Times</em> Art Seidenbaum Award for First Fiction. London’s<em> The Daily Telegraph </em>said <em>We Need New Names </em>“is not just a stunning piece of literary craftsmanship but also a novel that helps elucidate today's world.” Bulawayo teaches at Stanford University as a Jones Lecturer in Fiction.