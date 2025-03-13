Author Reading: Kiki Petrosino

Hollins University

Join us for a special reading with acclaimed poet Kiki Petrosino as part of the 2024-2025 Reading & Lecture Series hosted by the Department of English and Creative Writing.

Petrosino will present her work “Bright,” which explores the term used to describe light-skinned people of interracial American ancestry. The book offers a meditation on the author’s upbringing in a mixed Black and Italian American family, weaving together memoir, archival research, and personal reflection to examine the legacies of enslavement and racial discrimination in America.

Kiki Petrosino is the author of “White Blood: A Lyric of Virginia” (2020) and three other poetry collections. She holds graduate degrees from the University of Chicago and the University of Iowa Writer’s Workshop and currently teaches at the University of Virginia as a Professor of Poetry.

A Q&A session, book signing, and reception will follow the reading.

All are welcome to attend!