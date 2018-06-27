Author of "Mama's Girl," Veronica Chambers

Veronica Chambers is best known for her critically acclaimed memoir, <em>Mama’s Girl </em>which <em>The New Yorker</em> called “a troubling testament to grit and mother love… one of the finest and most evenhanded in the genre in recent years.” Born in Panama and raised in Brooklyn, her work often reflects her Afro-Latina heritage. She co-authored Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s young adult memoir <em>Make It Messy</em>, and has written more than a dozen books for young people, including <em>Celia Cruz Queen of Salsa</em>, <em>Amistad Rising</em>, <em>Double Dutch</em>, <em>Marisol and Magdalena</em>, and the <em>Amigas </em>series, as well as adult fiction and nonfiction. She has been a senior editor at the <em>New York Times Magazine</em>, <em>Newsweek</em>, and <em>Glamour</em>, and is currently a JSK Knight fellow at Stanford University. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.