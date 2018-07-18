Author of "Under the Mesquite," Guadalupe Garcia McCall

Guadalupe Garcia McCall is the author of <em>Under the Mesquite</em>, which received the Pura Belpre Author Award, and was included in <em>Kirkus Review’</em>s Best Teen Books of 2011. Her second novel, <em>Summer of the Mariposas</em>, won a Westchester Young Adult Fiction award, was a finalist for the Andre Norton Award for Young Adult Science Fiction and Fantasy, and was included in the <em>2012 School Library Journal’s</em> <em>Best Books of the Year</em>. McCall was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, Mexico. She immigrated with her family to the United States when she was six years old and grew up in Eagle Pass, Texas, the setting of both her novels. She teaches high school English in San Antonio. Sponsored by the graduate program in children's literature and children's book illustration.